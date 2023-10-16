TikTok details disinformation steps taken after EU demand

On Thursday TikTok was given 24 hours to detail measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation related to the Middle East conflict. PHOTO: REUTERS
BRUSSELS – Short video app TikTok said on Sunday it had immediately mobilised resources and personnel to counter hate and misinformation emerging after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ attack on Israel.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday gave TikTok 24 hours to detail measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation related to the Middle East conflict. He also opened a probe into Mr Elon Musk’s X.

TikTok listed in a statement the actions it had taken, although it declined to say how it had specifically replied to Mr Breton.

“TikTok stands against terrorism. We are shocked and appalled by the horrific acts of terror in Israel last week. We are also deeply saddened by the intensifying humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza,” TikTok said.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, said its actions included launching a command centre, enhancing its automated detection systems to remove graphic and violent content and adding more moderators who speak Arabic and Hebrew.

It was also removing content that attacks or mocks victims of violence or incites violence, had added restrictions on eligibility for its live broadcast feature and was cooperating with law enforcement agencies and engaging with experts. REUTERS

