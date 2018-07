PARIS (REUTERS) - Suspended high over Paris, Ms Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga smoothly walks in the air to the strains of classical music.

The French tightrope walker was walking on a cord hanging 35m above the ground in Montmartre in Paris in a rehearsal.

Ms Bongonga said she had been preparing for the show, which also features an orchestra, for a year.

She started walking on tightropes when she was eight years old.