Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of virus resurgence

COPENHAGEN • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concern over a coronavirus resurgence in Europe as Britain joined France, Germany and Austria in announcing tighter mask rules and greater testing.

Europe accounts for a fifth of the world's more than 15 million infections and remains the hardest-hit region in terms of deaths, with 207,118 out of more than 630,000 global fatalities since the virus was first detected in China late last year.

The WHO's European chapter pointed to rising cases on the continent over the past two weeks, saying tighter measures might be needed to curb the spread.

Like other regions, Europe is struggling to balance restrictions to halt Covid-19 against the need to revive economies as people there emerge from some of the world's toughest lockdowns.

A three-year-old girl died in Belgium, becoming the country's youngest known coronavirus victim, in a further wake-up call for a continent that has recently lifted shutdowns.

"The recent resurgence in Covid-19 cases in some countries following the easing of physical distancing measures is certainly cause for concern," a WHO-Europe spokesman said on Friday.

"If the situation demands, reintroduction of stricter, targeted measures with the full engagement of communities may be needed."

Spain is facing worrying outbreaks in Aragon and Catalonia, where officials have reintroduced local restrictions and urged residents in Barcelona and its suburbs to leave home only for essential trips over a two-week period.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday met his top ministers to discuss contagion measures, and Prime Minister Jean Castex later announced on-the-spot tests would be required for travellers visiting from 16 high-risk countries, including the United States.

France has yet to resume general travel to and from these countries so the tests will be for returning French citizens and residents.

Masks are now mandatory on public transport, in shops and enclosed spaces across France. Still, there are fears that the summer holidays could see a spike in cases with people flocking to beaches and tourist spots.

Britain on Friday made it compulsory to wear a face covering in shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, sandwich shops and supermarkets, following the lead of Scotland.

Exceptions have been made, including for children under 11 or people with respiratory problems, but others who refuse to cover their nose and mouth risk a fine of up to £100 (S$177).

Germany will offer free coronavirus tests to all returning travellers in new measures agreed on Friday.

And Austria made face masks mandatory again in supermarkets, food stores, post offices, bank branches, pharmacies and healthcare facilities along with public transport.

United Nations projections have warned that the virus could kill 1.67 million people in 30 low-income countries.

Virus restrictions have been bolstered in several other places, including Australia as well as Hong Kong and the Japanese capital Tokyo.

