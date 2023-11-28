3 young French hostages released by Hamas on Nov 27 are in good health

12-year-old Eitan (right) reunited with his mother, following his release by Hamas from Gaza, on Nov 28. PHOTO: AFP
An International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas, entering Israel on Nov 27. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Nov 28 welcomed news that three young French nationals were among the hostages released by Hamas on Nov 27, saying they were in good health.

“We have indirect news and that news is good… It is a great, great relief,” Ms Colonna told RTL radio when asked about the health of Eitan, 12, Erez, 12, and Sahar, 16.

“Three French children were finally freed. Now we must work relentlessly for the release of all the other hostages,” she said, adding that five French nationals were still missing or believed to be held hostage.

Hamas on Nov 27 released 11 hostages from Gaza, including two with German nationality and six with Argentinian nationality. REUTERS

