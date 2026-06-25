Straitstimes.com header logo

Three-year-old found dead in car during France heatwave

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The windows of residential building seen covered with emergency blankets as a shield from the sun as temperatures rise in Paris on June 25. Temperatures in the capital reached 40.3 deg C on June 24.

The windows of residential building seen covered with emergency blankets as a shield from the sun as temperatures rise in Paris on June 25. Temperatures in the capital reached 40.3 deg C on June 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PONTOISE, France - A three-year-old was found dead in a car in the Paris region, a police source said on June 25, the third such child fatality amid the extreme weather sweeping across Europe this week.

The boy’s parents found him in “the car outside their home”, the source said. Civil defence confirmed his death in the town of St Gratien in the Paris suburbs.

France on June 24 recorded its hottest day since measurements began in 1947, with the national average temperature reaching 30 deg C.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire earlier on June 25 reported that deaths were on the rise in the capital, but did not give a specific figure.

Temperatures in the capital reached 40.3 deg C on June 24, topping 40 deg C for the fourth time in 150 years.

Two children were found dead in a car in southern France on June 22.

The two victims, aged two and four, were found dead in their family’s car in a residential parking lot in the town of Carpentras. AFP

More on this topic
Europe swelters under deadly ‘Omega’ heatwave, more records broken
French aversion to air-conditioning melts as homes sizzle
See more on

France

Heatwave

Extreme weather

Deaths

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.