Three-year 'exit ban' lifted for Irish businessman stuck in China

LONDON (AFP) - An Irish businessman who was stuck in China for nearly three years can now return home, after travel restrictions were lifted, the government in Dublin said on Friday (Jan 28).

Richard O'Halloran has been unable to leave Shanghai because of a legal dispute involving the Chinese owner of his employer.

Foreign minister Simon Coveney said O'Halloran would be heading back to Ireland "shortly" after the authorities removed the so-called "exit ban".

"This has been a difficult time for Mr O'Halloran and his family," he added in a statement, wishing him a "happy reunion".

"The government has been actively engaged on the matter throughout and is delighted it has reached a successful result."

Coveney said the lifting of the ban came after cooperation between China's embassy officials in Dublin and the Chinese authorities.

Irish media said he flew to Shanghai in February 2019 to try to resolve a commercial and legal dispute involving the Chinese-owned aircraft leasing firm he worked for in Dublin.

He was denied permission to leave until the dispute was resolved."Exit bans" are often used on mainland China against activists who challenge the authorities but have also impacted business figures.