Three workers wounded in drone strike on Iraq's North Rumaila oilfield, sources say

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BASRA, Iraq, April 4 - Two drones hit the BP-operated North Rumaila oilfield in southern Iraq on Saturday, wounding three Iraqi workers, security and energy sources said.

The attack took place shortly after another drone hit storage facilities west of the port city of Basra that belong to foreign oil companies, the sources said.

The drone strikes had no impact on operations in this part of Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield, as they targeted an equipment storage facility, said two Iraqi engineers working at the field.

Foreign staff were evacuated following an earlier drone strike on the oilfield, sources told Reuters last month. REUTERS