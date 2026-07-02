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Three wallabies saved from Spanish cannabis farm hell

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The marsupials were saved alongside 14 dogs, three calves and two deer from their ordeal in the central municipality of Malagon.

The marsupials were saved alongside 14 dogs, three calves and two deer from their ordeal in the central municipality of Malagon.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM POLICIA/X

  • Three wallabies were rescued from a Spanish cannabis farm where they lived in poor hygiene alongside other animals and decaying corpses.
  • Police seized nearly 1,000 cannabis plants and found the farm illegally connected to the power grid.
  • Two suspects were arrested for animal abuse and environmental offences; the wallabies were taken to a zoo in Toledo for recovery.

AI generated

BARCELONA - Three traumatised wallabies living far from their usual Australian habitat were recovering in a Spanish zoo on July 2 after being rescued from a rural cannabis plantation full of rotting animals.

Police said the marsupials, similar to but smaller than kangaroos, were saved alongside 14 dogs, three calves and two deer from their ordeal in the central municipality of Malagon on June 30.

During their raid, “the officers came across an unusual scene when they found dozens of animals in woeful hygiene and sanitary conditions”, the police said in a statement.

The trapped animals lived alongside the corpses of other creatures, “some of them in an advanced state of decomposition”, including “hundreds of chickens” who were tossed in bags to the dogs as food.

The wallabies and the deer shared a garden used by the suspects and their young children, the police added.

The wallabies were later taken to a zoo in the central province of Toledo.

Officers seized almost 1,000 cannabis plants from the site, which included an underground production area and was illegally connected to the power grid.

Two suspects were arrested on charges including animal abuse and offences against flora, fauna and public health. AFP

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Spain finds 250 dead animals in ‘breeding ground of horror’
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.