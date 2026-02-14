Two British skiers among three dead in French Alps avalanche

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mountain rescuers launching an avalanche emergency response mission in the French Alps on Jan 29. At least 25 avalanche deaths have occurred in France this winter season, most of them since January.

PARIS - An avalanche killed three off-piste skiers, including two Britons, in the French Alps on Feb 13, prosecutors said a day after several ski resorts shut down due to the risk of snowslides.

The avalanche in Val d’Isere swept away six skiers, killing one French national and the two Britons, prosecutor Benoit Bachelet said.

A third British citizen suffered minor injuries, he added.

Emergency services responded quickly but could not prevent the deaths, a resort official said, noting that all of the victims had avalanche transceivers.

There have now been at least 25 avalanche deaths in France this winter season, with the majority occurring since January.

The deaths followed a rare, day-long red alert across the southeastern Savoie region on Feb 12 – a danger level issued only twice before since the system was introduced 25 years ago.

The warning prompted several resorts to close all or part of their pistes.

On Feb 13, the red alert was lifted in Savoie but the risk level remained high across the Alps, with “very unstable snow cover” especially above 1,800 to 2,000 metres altitude, according to the Meteo France weather service.

Storm Nils, which passed through France on Feb 12, dumped 60-100 centimetres of snow, according to the weather service. AFP