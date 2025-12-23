Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France
- Explosion and fire at an Elkem chemical plant near Lyon injured four people, three seriously.
- Local authorities advised residents to avoid the area, but stated there was "no risk of toxicity" currently.
- Around 100 firefighters controlled the blaze; investigations are underway to determine the cause.
PARIS - Three people were seriously hurt in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near the southeastern French city of Lyon on Dec 22, local authorities said.
The prefect for the Rhone department said on X that people had been advised to avoid the area and stay indoors, but that there was no risk of toxicity to local residents “at this time”.
A fourth person was less seriously hurt and the fire had been brought under control, the prefect said.
About 100 firefighters were on the scene and a major road has been closed, as had rail and river routes in the area.
Elkem, the Norwegian chemical company that owns the plant, produces silicones, silicon, alloys for the foundry industry, carbon and microsilica, and other materials.
“Investigations will be carried out to determine the exact circumstances of the explosion,” Elkem said.