Three rescue workers killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say

Russian drones hit residences early on Thursday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, and three rescue workers were killed in a repeat strike at the site of the attack, the mayor and the regional governor said.

Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the rescue workers were killed after they had arrived at the scene of the attack and a new strike occurred.

He said a total of four strikes had hit the city and the top floors of one apartment building had been damaged.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one strike had triggered a fire. Part of another building had collapsed.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the accounts.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks.

Last week, Russian forces used an aerial bomb on the city, killing one person. A missile attack on an industrial area earlier in the month killed five people. REUTERS