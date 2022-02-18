Three people hurt in ferry fire off Greece

ATHENS (AFP) - A fire broke out early on Friday (Feb 18) on an Italian-flagged ferry sailing through the Ionian Sea, injuring three people among the nearly 300 people on board, Greek officials said.

Two people were still trapped on board and had telephoned for help, with a Super Puma helicopter en route to pick them up, the Greek coastguard said.

The fire on the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek port city of Igoumenitsa opposite Corfu, broke out at 4.30am.

The vessel was carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board as well as vehicles.

The director of Corfu hospital, Dr Leonidas Roumbatis, told Greek public television ERT that two passengers who had light injuries were admitted for precautionary reasons.

A Greek coastguard patrol boat had earlier brought in a 42-year-old member of the ship's crew who had breathing difficulties.

Television images showed the man, walking with difficulty and being helped by firefighters.

"The passengers were transferred safe and sound onto rescue boats to Corfu," Mr Rodi Kratsa, the governor of the Ionian Islands region, told ERT television. The coastguard said the rescue operation was still under way.

A Greek coastguard spokesman said it would take several hours to extinguish the fire.

Stowaway fears

There are fears there could be unknown passengers on the ship, such as migrant stowaways who frequently sneak onto ferries between Greece and Italy.

"We heard that the fire started in the hold, but it's not certain," one man who identified himself as a passenger told Skai TV. "It took just 15 minutes for the fire to reach the deck," he said, adding that the mostly Italian crew's response had been "simply perfect".

"They were very organised. The crew saved us," he said.