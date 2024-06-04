Three newborns abandoned in London are all related, court reveals

LONDON – A newborn baby found dumped in London in freezing conditions earlier in 2024 has two siblings who were also abandoned in previous years in similar circumstances, a court has been told.

In January, the girl, named baby Elsa by hospital staff, was found in east London wrapped in a towel inside a shopping bag by a dog walker who alerted emergency services.

DNA testing has since shown she has a brother and sister, known as baby Harry and baby Roman, who were discovered in the same area of the British capital in 2017 and 2019.

The children’s parents are yet to be identified, and London’s Metropolitan Police is working to trace their identities.

A family court judge on June 3 approved the release of details about the cases, lifting the normally strict reporting restrictions on minors and family matters in the interests of “openness of justice”.

“There is a clear public interest in reporting this story,” said Judge Carol Atkinson, granting an application by two British media outlets to report the link between the three siblings.

“The abandonment of a baby in this country is a very, very unusual event and there are years when there are no children abandoned and because of that it is the story of the abandoning of a child that is of public interest.”

Elsa was believed to be less than an hour old when she was found abandoned in the East Ham neighbourhood on Jan 18.

Her sister, baby Roman, was found in similar circumstances in a play area in Newham in late January 2019, as freezing temperatures and snow gripped the capital.

Meanwhile, in September 2017, baby Harry was found wrapped in a white blanket in Plaistow.

Harry and Roman – not their real names – have since been adopted, while Elsa’s future care has not yet been finalised. AFP