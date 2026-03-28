Three more suspects arrested for antisemitic attacks in Netherlands

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AMSTERDAM, March 27 - Dutch prosecutors on Friday said three men had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in an antisemitic attack on a synagogue or for helping to prepare a similar attack.

Two Dutch men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested for their alleged roles in the attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam on March 13, the prosecutors said.

Seven suspects are now in custody for the Rotterdam attack.

Another 18-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in preparing for an attack on a synagogue in the town of Heemstede.

Police last week already arrested two minors, who they said had been plotting to set off an explosion at a synagogue in that town, 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) west of Amsterdam. REUTERS