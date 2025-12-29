Three missing in southern Spain after flooding

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A resident cleans the access to her home the morning after floods affected several parts of the town of Estacion de Cartama.

MADRID - Three people went missing after torrential rains caused flooding in southern Spain, the Guardia Civil police said Dec 28, calling on the population to exercise extreme caution.

Spain has been exceptionally strongly affected by climate change in recent years, resulting in longer heatwaves and more frequent episodes of heavy rain.

More than 230 people lost their lives in heavy flooding in Oct 2024, mostly in the Valencia region in the east of the country, with the government at the time coming under heavy criticism for its handling of the catastrophe.

On Dec 28, videos posted on social media showed villages in southern Spain inundated overnight.

Emergency services were deployed for cleanup operations.

The Guardia Civil said it was looking for two missing people near Malaga, and for another person around Granada.

The national weather service lowered its warning level from red to orange for the southern Andalusia region late Dec 28 morning, but heavy downpours were still pounding the coast around Valencia, with authorities warning of inundations and flash floods.

The neighbouring region of Murcia was also still hit by heavy rain. AFP