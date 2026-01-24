Three men in British court accused of targeting opponents of Pakistan’s government

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A former adviser to jailed ex-Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and a former army-officer-turned-YouTuber were targeted at their homes in Britain.

LONDON - Three men appeared in a London court on Jan 24 accused of being part of a conspiracy to target two opponents of the Pakistani government living in Britain and attack them on Christmas Eve 2025.

The men, all British, were part of a “sophisticated and planned agreement” to go to the houses of the men, Mr Shahzad Akbar and Mr Adil Raja, at almost exactly the same time on Dec 24 and assault them, prosecutor Warren Stanier told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutors say Mr Akbar, a former adviser to jailed ex-Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, was struck many times in the face after opening the door to his house in Cambridge, central England, to a masked man who had asked for him by name.

Meanwhile, two men called at the home of former army-officer-turned-YouTuber Adil Raja in Chesham, to the north-west of London, and tried to force entry.

Mr Raja, who was convicted in absentia in January of terrorism-related offences linked to online support for Mr Khan, was not there at the time.

A week later, two men - one of whom was suspected to have a firearm - are believed to have broken a window at Mr Akbar’s address and attempted to throw a burning rag inside. It did not cause any damage, however.

Police said because of the “highly targeted nature of the incidents”, the investigation was being led by counter-terrorism officials.

Karl Blackbird, 40, is accused of two counts of conspiracy to assault and cause actual bodily harm, while Chris McAulay, 39, faces a single count of the same charge.

Doneto Brammer, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit arson.

The three men, who did not indicate a plea, were remanded in custody until their next appearance at London’s Old Bailey Court on Feb 13.

Three other men have also been arrested in connection with the investigation but have either been released or not charged with any offence as yet. REUTERS