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Five killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod, Russian authorities say

An apartment building in Belgorod, Russia, damaged during an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Aug 9.

Five people died in a Ukrainian overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, the regional crisis centre said on Aug 9.

Alexander Shuvayev, the acting governor of Belgorod region about 40km north of the border with Ukraine, earlier said three people were killed and 25 others, including two children, injured. The death toll later rose to five.

He said the attack sparked fires in two apartment buildings and a large number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones over the European part of the country, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

In Novorossiysk, a major Russian export port on the Black Sea, drone debris fell on two facilities, local mayor Andrei Kravchenko said, without identifying the sites.

The local crisis centre later said three residential buildings were damaged and one person was injured.

In the Bashkortostan region some 1,300km from the war zone, a Ukrainian drone struck a building under construction and a crane in the city of Ufa, state-run RIA news agency reported, citing local emergency services. REUTERS