Three killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region, governor says

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A sorting centre of Ukraine's national post hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine in this handout picture released June 8, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region/Handout via REUTERS

June 9 - Three people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of Chuhuiv in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, with emergency services working to extinguish a fire.

Two men, one 70 years old and one 50, and a 70-year-old woman died in the attack on Chuhuiv, he said.

In the regional capital, close to the Russian border and also called Kharkiv, six people were injured after the shelling, with a utility building damaged and fires breaking out around the city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was returning to Kyiv from talks in London with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on how to move forward with a settlement of the four-year-old war.

U.S.-led peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia have stalled as Washington is focused on finding a solution to the Iran war.

Zelenskiy said on Monday he had a "positive" conversation with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, praising what he called their readiness to work on a settlement of the Ukraine war in the coming weeks. REUTERS