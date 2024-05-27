Three killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, Kyiv says

Updated
May 27, 2024, 10:27 PM
Published
May 27, 2024, 10:27 PM

KYIV - Three people were killed and six wounded in a Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region on Monday, Ukrainian emergencies service and a local official said.

"In the afternoon, as a result of a missile attack on (the town of) Snihurivka, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car shop and a tyre service, and a blast wave damaged a self-service car wash," the service said in the Telegram messaging app.

"The bodies of two people were found during the rubble removal," it added.

The Mykolaiv governor later said the death toll had risen to three. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top