Three killed in Austrian Alps avalanches

The entire Alpine range has had one of its deadliest winter seasons in many years amid heavy snowfall and rain.

VIENNA - Avalanches killed three people, including a 71 year-old man, in the Austrian Alps on Feb 18, taking to five the number of people killed this week in the region, police said.

The 71-year-old was swept away by a slab of snow that fell onto a closed ski run near the Tirol town of Fiss, rescue services told the APA news agency.

A 44-year-old German ski mountaineer died in an avalanche in the Navis valley.

Another ski mountaineer was swept away and died at Vorarlberg.

On Feb 16, two Austrian snowboarders were killed off-piste in an avalanche at Stubai in the Tirol.

