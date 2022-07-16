Three killed, 15 injured in missile strikes on Ukraine city of Dnipro, official says

The wreckage of a car burns in a crater after a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, on July 15, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
KYIV (REUTERS) - At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday (July 15), the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, said.

"The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it," Rezynchenko said on his Facebook page. "We are determining the extent of the destruction."

The Ukrainian military shot down four of the six missiles fired at the city and region in an evening attack, he added.

The Ukrainian air force said the Russians fired X-101 missiles from Tupolev-95MS strategic aircraft in the northern part of the Caspian Sea. It said the missiles had a range of 5,500 km and a speed of 720kmh.

The dead included a city bus driver, a local transportation official said on his Facebook page.

"The man had finished his work day and was headed to the depot to go back to work at 5am tomorrow. He didn't make it," Ivan Vasyuchkov wrote.

"Two children have been left without a father. A really young guy, my age, he still had so much time to live. There are simply no words," he added.

