Three key provisions in Trump’s Greenland deal with NATO. Will they be enough?

Few details have filtered out about the diplomatic compromise that apparently satisfied Mr Trump enough for him to withdraw his initial Greenland tariff threat.

- European Union leaders gathered for an emergency summit in the Belgian capital during the late hours of Jan 22 were in a more relaxed mood after US President Donald Trump withdrew his threat to slap trade tariffs on Europe unless the US gains possession of Greenland.

Few details have filtered out about the diplomatic compromise that apparently satisfied Mr Trump enough for him to withdraw his initial Greenland tariff threat. Still, and at least for the moment, one of the worst crises between the US and Europe in generations appears defused.