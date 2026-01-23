For subscribers
News analysis
Three key provisions in Trump’s Greenland deal with NATO. Will they be enough?
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gathered for an emergency summit in the Belgian capital during the late hours of Jan 22 were in a more relaxed mood after US President Donald Trump withdrew his threat to slap trade tariffs
withdrew his threat to slap trade tariffson Europe unless the US gains possession of Greenland.
Few details have filtered out about the diplomatic compromise that apparently satisfied Mr Trump enough for him to withdraw his initial Greenland tariff threat. Still, and at least for the moment, one of the worst crises between the US and Europe in generations appears defused.