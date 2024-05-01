Three injured in apparent stabbing at UK school: Police

LONDON - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on April 1 for attempted murder after three people were injured in an apparent stabbing at a school in northern England, the police said, days after a similar incident in Wales.

The boy was detained following reports of three people being injured at Birley Community College in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, the police added.

Officers responded to reports of an incident “involving a sharp object” at around 8:50am local time (3.50pm Singapore time).

Two adults were checked at the scene after suffering minor injuries, the police said in a statement. A child was also checked after being assaulted.

On April 26, a 13-year-old girl made a first appearance in court in Wales on three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school.

The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School in Ammanford, north of Swansea, just after 11am on April 24.