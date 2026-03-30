Straitstimes.com header logo

Three dead in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, police say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

March 29 - A Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed three people and injured 13 on Sunday, police said, one of several attacks in frontline areas.

Ukraine's national police said a boy of 13 was among the dead. A statement said Russian forces used glide bombs in the strike on Kramatorsk, which has been a frequent target throughout the four-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

Kramatorsk came under a new attack two hours after the initial strike.

Other cities hit in Russian attacks included the nearby town of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and the city of Sloviansk, farther north.

Kramatorsk and Sloviansk are heavily defended cities lying on what has been dubbed the "fortress belt" -- seen as key targets in Russia's slow westward advance to capture Donetsk Region.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts. REUTERS

See more on

Police

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.