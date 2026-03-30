Three dead in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, police say

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March 29 - A Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed three people and injured 13 on Sunday, police said, one of several attacks in frontline areas.

Ukraine's national police said a boy of 13 was among the dead. A statement said Russian forces used glide bombs in the strike on Kramatorsk, which has been a frequent target throughout the four-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

Kramatorsk came under a new attack two hours after the initial strike.

Other cities hit in Russian attacks included the nearby town of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and the city of Sloviansk, farther north.

Kramatorsk and Sloviansk are heavily defended cities lying on what has been dubbed the "fortress belt" -- seen as key targets in Russia's slow westward advance to capture Donetsk Region.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts. REUTERS