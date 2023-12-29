Three dead as Storm Gerrit batters Britain

LONDON - Three people died on Dec 28 after their car fell into a river in northern England, local police said, as Storm Gerrit battered much of the UK.

Emergency services headed to the River Esk near the town of Glaisdale shortly before midday (8pm Singapore time), after reports that a vehicle had fallen into the river.

“The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm. Sadly, the three men inside have died,” North Yorkshire Police said.

Another man who had tried to help them was recovered unharmed, it said, adding that the weather conditions were “making driving hazardous”.

Several regions of the UK, particularly Scotland and northern England, have been badly hit by Storm Gerrit since Dec 27, which has brought heavy rain and snow.