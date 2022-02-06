Three climbers dead in Greece

ATHENS (AFP) - Three climbers missing since Saturday (Feb 5) afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the Peloponnese, the Greek fire brigade said, allegedly as a result of an avalanche.

A search and rescue operation had been under way since late Saturday, with the participation of the fire brigade, a helicopter, drones and volunteers.

The three climbers, aged 50-55 and considered experienced in ice climbing, according to media reports, set off on Saturday morning to climb near Kalavrita Ski Resort.

When night fell, the ski resort, realising the trio had not returned as their car was still parked there, alerted the authorities.

Weather conditions were good but rescuers saw signs of avalanche at the area where the bodies were found Sunday afternoon, around three kilometres away from the resort.

"Aerial and ground searches under way from the early morning hours detected the traces of an avalanche, a very large one, at the base of the slope. Most likely, this avalanche swept away the climbers in their attempt to approach the desired route," Kalavrita Ski Resort said in a Facebook post on Sunday.