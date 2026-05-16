Thousands turn up for far-right rally and counter demonstration in London

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Police officers stand guard as protesters gather for the "Unite the Kingdom" rally, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, in London on May 16.

- Thousands of people began rallying in London on May 16 at a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and a counter-demonstration fused with a pro-Palestinian protest, amid a huge police presence.

London’s Metropolitan Police said ahead of the duelling events that it would mount one of its largest operations in recent years, as the British capital also hosts the FA Cup Final football competition.

The force was set to deploy 4,000 officers – alongside horses, dogs, drones and helicopters – to manage Mr Robinson’s so-called “Unite the Kingdom” march and the rival rally marking Nakba Day.

The Nakba refers to the 1948 displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel.

The rally commemorating Nakba Day will combine with an anti-fascism march organised by the Stand Up to Racism group.

The Met police estimated 30,000 people would attend that event, setting off from west London, while 50,000 would be at the “Unite the Kingdom” march starting from Holborn in the heart of the capital.

Natasha, 44, was among those who had travelled in for Mr Robinson’s rally, wearing a bucket hat in the colours of Britain’s Union Jack and draped in the flag.

“It’s nice to be around my own culture,” she told AFP news agency near its starting point, calling the event “patriotic” and insisting “there’s nothing racist about it”.

Union Jack-wielding Justin, 56, from Essex, who declined to give his last name, echoed the sentiment. He said attendees were protesting against “a whole load of stuff”.

“Obviously immigration is a big part of it,” he noted.

‘Christian values’

Across London, Mr Simon Ralls, 62, from Nottingham in central England, had turned up for the combined pro-Palestine and Stand Up to Racism event.

“The right (wing) are emboldened – we’re here to try and counter that, make sure people aren’t ignorant,” he told AFP ahead of marching into the city centre.

Mr Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – is a former football hooligan turned anti-Islam activist whose profile has soared in recent years, in particular online.

In September 2025, he drew up to 150,000 people into central London for a similarly themed rally proclaiming “national unity, free speech and Christian values” – an unprecedented turnout for an event organised by a far-right figure.

He has tapped into growing public anger over tens of thousands of migrants crossing the English Channel each year in small boats, wider immigration policies, alleged free speech curbs and other issues.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who owns social media platform X, addressed that gathering via a video link. The rally shocked mainstream Britain for its scale and raw messaging, as well as clashes between some participants and police that injured dozens of officers.

The Met has imposed various conditions on May 16’s two rallies, over their routes and timings, in a bid to keep rival attendees apart.

The force, which estimates the operation will cost £4.5 million (S$7.67 million), warned it would adopt “a zero-tolerance approach”.

That includes, for the first time, making organisers legally responsible for ensuring invited speakers do not break hate speech laws.

Demonstrators at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign march to mark the 78th anniversary of the Nakba and against the “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London on May 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

Officers on the morning of May 16 arrested two men arriving for the Robinson rally who were wanted on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, following an incident in Birmingham, central England, when “a man was run over”. No further details were provided.

‘Hatred and division’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on May 15 that “anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone... can expect to face the full force of the law”.

He accused the organisers of Mr Robinson’s rally of “peddling hatred and division”.

Mr Robinson has urged his attendees not to wear masks or drink excessive alcohol, and to be “peaceful and courteous”.

The police have voiced fears about football hooligan groups, which have previously supported Mr Robinson showing up.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup Final between football clubs Chelsea and Manchester City kicking off at 4pm local time (11pm) could strain the policing operation.

The Met has said live facial recognition would be used for the first time to police a protest.

Meanwhile, the government blocked 11 “foreign far-right agitators” from entering Britain for Mr Robinson’s rally.

They include US-based “extremist” Valentina Gomez, who the government said is “known for using inflammatory and dehumanising rhetoric about Muslim communities”.

The rival demonstrations on May 16 follow a spate of violent attacks targeting London’s Jewish community, with some blaming instances of hate speech at pro-Palestinian marches for helping to fuel anti-Semitism.

Britain’s terrorism threat level was raised two weeks ago to the second-highest level of “severe”, with security officials citing the “broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threat”. AFP