Thousands strike and march in Italy against Meloni's budget

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures as she appears at the Senate, ahead of the European Council in Brussels, in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN, Dec 12 - A national strike by Italy's largest trade union to protest against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2026 budget brought thousands onto the streets on Friday ‍and ​disrupted trains, schools and other public services ‍across the country.

The CGIL union estimated that some 61% of all public and private sector ​workers had ​joined the strike, while more than 500,000 people marched in rallies in Italy's main cities.

The CGIL has some 5 million members, half of whom ‍are pensioners.

Police estimates of the number of demonstrators were not immediately available.

"The majority ​of the workers who keep ⁠this country going don't agree with and don't accept this government's budget," CGIL chief Maurizio Landini told a rally in Florence. "Today shows more clearly than ever that we need a ​change."

The CGIL, along with other unions, has criticised the budget's planned increases in defence spending and ‌call for more investment in healthcare ​and education and measures to bolster salaries and pensions.

The government says the budget, which has been well-received by financial markets and ratings agencies, strengthens Italy's public finances while lowering taxes for middle earners.

Italy has seen a spate of national strikes and marches in recent months against the government's economic policies and its support ‍for Israel.

Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy party comfortably tops opinion polls ​and her ruling coalition remains stable more than three years after winning power.

Some recent surveys, ​however, show a decline in the government's popularity and ‌a modest rise in support for the centre-left opposition. The next election is due in 2027. REUTERS