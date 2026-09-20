Thousands march in France against ‘licence to kill’ draft law

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Protesters in a national march on Sept 20 against proposed legislation on the legitimate use of firearms by law enforcement, in Paris, France.

PARIS – Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sept 20 against a proposed law on the legitimate use of violence that critics say would be a “licence to kill” for police and gendarmes.

In July, deputies in the National Assembly approved the Bill, which says that any law-enforcement official who uses force is assumed to have acted legally in using their weapon. It now faces a vote in the Senate.

Politicians, rights groups and other activists joined others marching at the protest, among them Mathilde Panot of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

“The police kill already,” Panot told the crowd, calling for the Bill to be voted down in the Senate.

“In the Republic, there can be no organised police impunity,” she said. “In the Republic, there cannot be a category of citizens who have the right of life or death over other citizens.”

Amal Bentousi, the sister of Amine, a robber who was shot in the back by police in an incident in 2012 at Seine-Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, was among the marchers.

What she described as a “licence to execute” was intended to “reverse the burden of proof” in such incidents, she said.

Amnesty International, France’s magistrates’ union and the country’s League of Human Rights also took part in the protest.

Scores of other marches to protest against the Bill were organised in cities around France over the weekend.

A petition against the Bill on the National Assembly website gathered 730,000 signatures, but the Parliament’s law committee dismissed it in July. AFP