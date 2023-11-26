Thousands march across globe to denounce violence against women

PARIS - Thousands of people took to the streets across the world on Nov 25 to condemn violence against women on the international day highlighting the crime.

On the UN-designated International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, protesters marched in Europe and the Americas.

“The scourge of gender-based violence continues to inflict pain and injustice on too many,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“An estimated one in three women globally will experience physical violence, rape, or stalking at some point in their lifetimes. It’s an outrage.”

“Particularly in areas of conflict, countless women and girls suffer at the hands of perpetrators who commit gender-based violence and use rape as a weapon of war.”

“We know what is at stake: whenever and wherever women and girls are under threat, so too is peace and stability”, Mr Biden said.

In Guatemala, protesters kicked off commemorations on Nov 24 evening, placing candles to write out 438 – the number of women killed so far this year.

In Chile, protesters marched in Santiago, carrying portraits of victims.

Italy murder

In Italy, which has been shaken by the murder of a 22-year-old university student allegedly by her former boyfriend, some 50,000 people, according to the AGI news agency, demonstrated in Rome, where the Colosseum was to be lit up in red later on Nov 25.

The country has been horrified by the case of Giulia Cecchettin, who went missing for a week as she was due to receive her degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Padua.

Her body was eventually found in a gully about 120 kilometres north of Venice and her former boyfriend, 22-year-old Filippo Turetta, was arrested in Germany.

“This year... takes on particularly important connotations for us... for those in this country who care about the rights, claims and emancipation of all women, following yet another femicide, the killing of Giulia Cecchettin”, said Ms Luisa Loduce, a 22-year-old librarian.

In the year to Nov 12, there have been 102 murder cases with female victims in Italy, 82 of whom were killed by family members or current or former partners, according to the interior ministry.