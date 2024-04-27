Thousands in Budapest protest to demand child-protection reform

Peter Magyar, former government insider, interacts with his supporters as they protest to demand the resignation of Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, for allegedly mishandling a sex-abuse scandal, and to demand reforms in the child-protection system, in Budapest, Hungary, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Peter Magyar, former government insider, addresses his supporters as they protest to demand the resignation of Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, for allegedly mishandling a sex-abuse scandal, and to demand reforms in the child-protection system, in Budapest, Hungary, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Peter Magyar, former government insider, greets his supporters as they protest to demand the resignation of Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, for allegedly mishandling a sex-abuse scandal, and to demand reforms in the child-protection system, in Budapest, Hungary, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Supporters of Peter Magyar, former government insider, protest to demand the resignation of Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, for allegedly mishandling a sex-abuse scandal, and to demand reforms in the child-protection system, in Budapest, Hungary, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Peter Magyar, former government insider, greets his supporters as they protest to demand the resignation of Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, for allegedly mishandling a sex-abuse scandal, and to demand reforms in the child-protection system, in Budapest, Hungary, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 02:13 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 02:13 AM

BUDAPEST - Thousands took to the streets in downtown Budapest on Friday to demand child-protection reform, led by Peter Magyar, a former government insider who recently launched a political movement challenging the prime minister.

The couple-thousand-strong crowd waved flags and chanted, "We've had enough".

Magyar swooped into Hungary's political scene in February as the government of Prime Minister Victor Orban was already reeling from a sex abuse scandal at a children's home that led to the resignation of President Katalin Novak.

"Orban's government does not guarantee the basic chance for children's proper development. ... They stand no chance," Magyar said.

As a follow-up of the scandal, ruling party Fidesz submitted a draft bill to the legislature on Tuesday that would mandate stricter penalties for sexual abuse of children, including the inability to obtain parole.

In February Magyar accused the government of widespread corruption and running a centralized propaganda machine. Since then, Magyar has been able to mobilize dissatisfied voters in mass protests.

Orban aides have rejected his accusations, and the newly established Sovereignty Protection Office launched an investigation on suspicions over foreign funding for his campaign.

Rights activists, and U.S. and European officials have criticised the Sovereignty Protection Office and the law that established it.

This year's European and local elections may be the toughest in Orban's 14-year rule with Hungary's economy in recession, the abuse scandal striking his family-values platform at its core, and a political newcomer threatening to upend the status quo.

Even so, Orban's Fidesz remains the most popular party in Hungary. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top