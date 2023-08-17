Thousands evacuated as wildfire on Spain’s Tenerife island spreads

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain – Firefighters on Thursday struggled to contain a wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife, prompting the authorities to evacuate some 3,800 people.

The fire’s perimeter expanded to 31km across dry woodland covering both flanks of steep ravines near the Mount Teide volcano – Spain’s highest peak – hampering access to the area and covering much of the island with smoke clouds and ash.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday, has burned through 2,600ha of land.

“The night has been very tough… This is the most complex fire we’ve had in the Canary Islands in the last 40 years,” Mr Fernando Clavijo, the region’s leader, told reporters.

Mr Pedro Martinez, head of emergency services in Tenerife, said the fire has spread to the north and towards a valley where several camping sites are located.

While some villages were evacuated out of precaution, residents in a few others were ordered to stay home, affecting a further 3,500 people.

A prison and a migrant reception centre were in the areas under confinement, Mr Clavijo said.

Civil protection removed 1,294 people from their homes in the town of El Rosario and 1,525 from areas of La Orotava on Thursday, with total evacuations reaching 3,800 people.

The authorities deployed 17 aircraft and a combined 350 firefighters and military personnel. Additional water-bombing aircraft arrived from the mainland.

All access to the mountains on the island, including tourist-favourite Mount Teide, have been closed off to prevent any incidents.