Thousands descend on Britain's ancient Stonehenge for winter solstice

STONEHENGE, England (REUTERS) - Wrapped in warm and brightly coloured clothes, thousands of revellers gathered at Britain's Stonehenge to watch the first sunrise after winter solstice on Saturday (Dec 22).

People of all ages, including druids and pagans, sang, clapped and cheered as the sun rose over the prehistoric site made up of huge standing stones in the south-west of England.

Ann Bloom from Canada, pregnant and dressed in a long yellow dress, was one of those among the crowds.

Each year, thousands of people travel to the Neolithic monument for the occasion.