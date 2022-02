Germany has decided to block the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia in retaliation against President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the "independence" of two self-proclaimed rebel enclaves in Ukraine.

Condemning Mr Putin's move as a "unilateral, incomprehensible and unjust action", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that the action violated the "fundamental principles" that have underpinned the global order.