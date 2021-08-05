Third Covid-19 vaccine doses likely for France's elderly and vulnerable: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron says France is working on rolling out the third Covid-19 vaccine doses from September.
PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on his Instagram account on Thursday (Aug 5) that it was likely that the elderly and vulnerable would need a third Covid-19 vaccine shot, and that France was working on rolling these out from next month.

"A third dose will likely be necessary, not for everyone straightaway, but in any case for the most vulnerable and the most elderly," said Mr Macron.

Mr Macron's government is trying to step up France's vaccination programme again, as the country faces a fourth wave of the virus and street demonstrations in protest against the government's Covid-19 policies.

The World Health Organisation's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Wednesday for a halt on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of next month.

