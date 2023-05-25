Thieves ram luxury shop in France with car, make off with pricey Hermes handbags

LILLE, France – Thieves on Thursday smashed a car into a luxury store for the third time in 2023 in the same French city to steal handbags and other valuables, a police source said.

The burglary at dawn from the Hermes shop in the north-eastern city of Lille comes just days after another store belonging to Louis Vuitton was targeted some 100m down the road on Wednesday last week.

The Louis Vuitton shop was itself already burgled in January.

The thieves on Thursday made off with clothes, jewellery and handbags, but part of the loot was abandoned on site, the source said.

They also left behind two cars, including the one used to ram-raid the shop, but police were on the lookout for a third vehicle used, the source added. AFP