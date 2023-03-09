‘They all look dead and embalmed’: Netizens ridicule wax figures of British royals in Polish museum

Netizens have mercilessly mocked a wax museum in Poland for producing hilariously dodgy wax figures of British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Krakow Wax Museum went viral after TikTok user beckablackburn4 posted a video with the caption “I couldn’t tell if this was a real wax museum... wait until the end”, where the royals were featured.

With the figures’ dead eyes and large teeth, the Daily Mail reported that the supposed likeness of Prince William was compared to actor Hugh Grant “after 20 Jagerbombs”, while Middleton, his wife, was described as “dishevelled”.

The TikTok, which was first posted on February 12, has since received 1.8 million likes and 30,000 comments.

The museum, which has been rated 2.5 stars out of five on travel review website TripAdvisor, also features a variety of prominent figures such as music legend Michael Jackson, Mr Bean, Harry Potter and Lady Gaga.

Many are not amused. One user commented on TikTok: “They all look dead and embalmed and I know what I’m talking about – I’m in the funeral business.”

Another commented that “the Queen looks more like Albert Einstein”.

However, not everyone is horrified.

“This place is so bad it is brilliant. My family never laughed so much in a long time,” said one review on TripAdvisor.

Another added that the figures in the museum are “so bad that you HAVE to visit”.