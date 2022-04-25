'The war will end, I made a wish': Voices of Kharkiv's children

KHARKIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Since the war began two months ago, Alina, Alex, Daniel, Kiril and Lilia, all aged between eight and 14, have been sleeping in an underground carpark in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

As Ukraine's second-largest city, with nearly 1.5 million residents before the war, Kharkiv has faced a daily barrage of Russian rocket attacks that can occur at any time of day or night and tend to target residential areas near the front line.

In the cold, damp car park where they have been sheltering with their families, the five children spoke to AFP about the bombings, their daily life and hopes for peace.

Here are their stories:

'The war will end soon': Alina, 9

"On Feb 24, I was really scared, I was shaking. The first night we slept on chairs then later our parents brought beds and they slept on the chairs.

"I started crying a lot: whenever there were bombings or sirens I was really worried about my family and friends who left, and my grandma who left her village near the Russian border.

"I don't want to leave because it's my town. I was born here.

"In the morning, we do lessons online, in the afternoon I do homework and at night we come here.

"I miss my kickboxing training and dance classes.

"Victory would make me very happy. The war won't end straight away but it will in a few weeks, I made a wish.

"It was my birthday on Feb 25. My parents wanted to go home to cook something for me but there were bombardments. I was anxious and trembling, it was my birthday and the second day of the war and we couldn't celebrate.

"I hope I can celebrate my next birthday with fireworks but not like these (bombs)."

'I still don't get it': Alex, 14