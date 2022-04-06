The things they left behind: Russia's abandoned camp near Kyiv

BUDA-BABYNETSKA, Ukraine (AFP) - Invisible from the main road, a huge camp built by Russian soldiers in northern Ukraine lies abandoned under the thick cover of pine trees.

AFP journalists saw empty ration packs strewn around the temporary structures of the forest base - covering an area the size of about two football fields.

Unlike some areas northwest of Kyiv where violence has pockmarked the region, there was no trace of destruction left by air bombardments or artillery.

According to "Ferrari", a Ukrainian National Guard official in the area using a pseudonym, the Russian camp of about 1,000 soldiers was spared.

"The Ukrainian army mainly hits places where there are ammunition stores. In this place there were only personnel," he told AFP as he scanned the forest floor.

"It is not fair from the point of view of the Ukrainian army to bomb if there are only personnel." The only signs of violence are a white van and a red Lada - both riddled with bullet holes - abandoned on the road just at the edge of the wood.

Traces of blood are smeared on the car's doors and seats.

Stone's throw from Bucha

The large Russian camp is close to the village of Buda-Babynetska, about 40km from the Ukrainian capital and close to Bucha, a commuter town now synonymous with the devastation left after Russian soldiers retreated.

Bucha's streets were littered with corpses dressed in civilian clothing, a mass grave of 280 bodies was found, and authorities say there is evidence of torture of unarmed men in a basement at the hands of Russian troops.

Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the deaths - with US President Joe Biden urging a "war crimes trial" over the alleged atrocities - while the Kremlin has categorically rejected all accusations.