The era of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions is fast coming to an end

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The era of coronavirus restrictions is fading away, but that doesn't mean Covid-19 is gone.

Governments are racing to scrap the last remaining pandemic measures, eager to reset the world after two years of dramatic upheaval. Even slow-mover Germany is planning to unwind curbs next week, despite setting records for infections on a daily basis.

Officials say data and science are behind the decisions, but politics, as well as weariness and frustration, are mixed in too.

While the world has changed since early 2020 and new approaches are justified, health officials warn that the virus remains part of our reality. It's still circulating, new severe variants could emerge, or next winter could spark another seasonal surge.

To them, governments appear to be rushing toward something that isn't quite the finish line.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, says it's "foolish" now to drop all precautions.

With the exception of China, which is sticking to Covid-zero policies, caution is a hard sell after two years of restrictions that disrupted everything from work to shopping and travel.

The most severe measures - economically crippling lockdowns - pushed businesses under water, workers out of jobs and triggered massive government borrowing to shore up economies.

It's also clearly about much more than money. Almost 6 million people have died, and the grief of mourners was made harder by restrictions that cut loved ones off from each other and curtailed funerals.

The pandemic battle has also pitted politics against science. It fuelled protests - like the trucker blockades in Canada over vaccine mandates - and became tangled up with the ideological differences that have deepened divisions in society.

"It was very disappointing to see the attack on scientists and science," Dr Swaminathan said in an interview on Bloomberg Quicktake. "It got stronger over the course of the pandemic, and it has a potential to do a lot of damage."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accelerated easing plans this week, announcing that England's final curbs would end later in February. Norway and Denmark have already ditched most restrictions.