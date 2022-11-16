The 10-point peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Zelensky

NUSA DUA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership and stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

“We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation,” he said via videolink to the summit on the Indonesia island of Bali. “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”

Here are excerpts from the 10-point peace formula that Mr Zelensky outlined in his speech at the summit.

1. Radiation and nuclear safety

Russia must immediately withdraw all its militants from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The station must be immediately transferred to the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Ukrainian personnel. The normal connection of the station to the power grid must be restored immediately so that nothing threatens the stability of the reactors.

The same goes for the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to. There are and cannot be any excuses for nuclear blackmail.

2. Food security

We have already launched the initiative, Grain From Ukraine... Ukraine can export 45 million tons of food this year. And let a significant part of it be directed to those who suffer the most.

Each country can join with a specific contribution and become a co-creator of the victory over hunger and the food crisis.

3. Energy security

About 40 per cent of our energy infrastructure were destroyed by the strikes of Russian missiles and Iranian drones used by the occupiers.

A related goal of this terror is to prevent the export of our electricity to neighbouring countries, which could significantly help them stabilise the energy situation and reduce prices for consumers.

I thank all our partners who have already helped Ukraine with the supply of air defence and missile defence systems. This allows us to shoot down some of the Russian missiles and Iranian drones... I ask you to increase respective assistance.

Price restrictions on Russian energy resources should be introduced. If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia.

4. Prisoners and deportees

Thousands of our people - military and civilians - are in the Russian captivity. They are subjected to brutal torture.

In addition, we know by name 11,000 children who were forcibly deported to Russia. They are separated from their parents in full knowledge that they have families.

Add to that hundreds of thousands of deported adults... and political prisoners - Ukrainian citizens who are held in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular in Crimea.

We must release all these people.