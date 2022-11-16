The 10-point peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Zelensky

NUSA DUA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership and stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.
“We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation,” he said via videolink to the summit on the Indonesia island of Bali. “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”
Here are excerpts from the 10-point peace formula that Mr Zelensky outlined in his speech at the summit.
1. Radiation and nuclear safety
Russia must immediately withdraw all its militants from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The station must be immediately transferred to the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Ukrainian personnel. The normal connection of the station to the power grid must be restored immediately so that nothing threatens the stability of the reactors.
The same goes for the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to. There are and cannot be any excuses for nuclear blackmail.
2. Food security
We have already launched the initiative, Grain From Ukraine... Ukraine can export 45 million tons of food this year. And let a significant part of it be directed to those who suffer the most.
Each country can join with a specific contribution and become a co-creator of the victory over hunger and the food crisis.
3. Energy security
About 40 per cent of our energy infrastructure were destroyed by the strikes of Russian missiles and Iranian drones used by the occupiers.
A related goal of this terror is to prevent the export of our electricity to neighbouring countries, which could significantly help them stabilise the energy situation and reduce prices for consumers.
I thank all our partners who have already helped Ukraine with the supply of air defence and missile defence systems. This allows us to shoot down some of the Russian missiles and Iranian drones... I ask you to increase respective assistance.
Price restrictions on Russian energy resources should be introduced. If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia.
4. Prisoners and deportees
Thousands of our people - military and civilians - are in the Russian captivity. They are subjected to brutal torture.
In addition, we know by name 11,000 children who were forcibly deported to Russia. They are separated from their parents in full knowledge that they have families.
Add to that hundreds of thousands of deported adults... and political prisoners - Ukrainian citizens who are held in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular in Crimea.
We must release all these people.
5. United Nations Charter and Ukraine’s territorial integrity
We must restore the validity of international law - and without any compromises with the aggressor. Because the UN Charter cannot be applied partially, selectively or at will.
Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the framework of the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the applicable international legally binding documents. It is not up to negotiations.
6. Russian troops and hostilities
Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine’s control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored. This will result in a real and complete cessation of hostilities.
7. Justice
The world should endorse establishment of the Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for all the damages caused by this war. Compensation at the expense of Russian assets, because it is the aggressor who must do everything to restore the justice violated by it.
We have already proposed a resolution of the UN General Assembly regarding an international compensation mechanism for damages caused by the Russian war. It is endorsed. We ask you to implement it.
We are also preparing the second resolution - on the Special Tribunal. Please join and support it.
8. Immediate protection of the environment
Millions of hectares of forest were burned by shelling. Almost 200,000 hectares of our land are contaminated with unexploded mines and shells.
I thank all the countries that are already helping us with demining. There is an urgent need for an increased number of equipment and experts for these operations.
Funds and technologies are also needed for the restoration of water treatment facilities.
9. Prevention of escalation
Ukraine is not a member of any alliances. And Russia was able to start this war precisely because Ukraine remained in the grey zone - between the Euro-Atlantic world and the Russian imperialism.
We should hold an international conference to cement the key elements of the post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine. The main outcome of the conference should be the signing of the Kyiv Security Compact. (The nine-page Kyiv Security Compact published in September calls for Western countries to provide “political, financial, military and diplomatic resources” to boost Kyiv’s ability to defend itself.)
10. Confirmation of the end of the war
When all the anti-war measures are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties.
States ready to take the lead in this or that decision can become parties to the arrangement