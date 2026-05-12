Thales and ArianeGroup say first firing of new French long-range rocket launcher successful

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FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thales Group is seen during a visit at the Thales radar factory in Limours, France, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

May 12 - Defence and cybersecurity company Thales and ArianeGroup said they had successfully carried out the first firing of a new long-range French rocket launcher, the FLP-t 150, this month.

• "This first flight test validates the studies and underscores the value this first complete system offered," the companies said in a joint statement.

• Rockets launched from the FLP-t 150 can travel beyond 150 kilometres (93 miles), the statement added.

• Last month, France had said it planned to add a further 36 billion euros ($39 billion) to its defence spending between now and 2030 under an updated military planning law that expands its nuclear arsenal and boosts missile and drone stocks.

• The increase, proposed despite France having one of the euro zone's biggest budget deficits, reflects mounting security pressures from wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and growing uncertainty over U.S. commitments to NATO under President Donald Trump.

• ArianeGroup is owned by Airbus and Safran. REUTERS