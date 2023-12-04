‘Terrorist plot’ probe after deadly Paris stabbing

PARIS - French prosecutors have opened an investigation into a “terrorist plot” after a man known to the authorities as a radical Islamist with mental health troubles stabbed a tourist to death and wounded two other people in central Paris at the weekend before being arrested.

The attack around 9pm (2000 GMT) on Dec 2 near the Eiffel Tower came as France is at its highest alert level against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Terrorism prosecutors told AFP on Dec 3 they were investigating the knife and hammer attacker, identified as Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a French national born in 1997 to Iranian parents.

Arrested at the scene, he is suspected of murder and attempted murder “in connection with a terrorist plot”.

A 23-year-old man, identified by a judicial source as a German-Filipino citizen, died in the attack, though a taxi driver intervened to keep the attacker away from his wife.

Dr Patrick Pelloux, an emergency doctor on duty at the time of the attack, said the couple were both nurses, adding that the woman was severely shocked but unhurt.

A 66-year-old British citizen and a 60-year-old French national were wounded in the attack.

Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau told broadcaster France 3 that the wounded victims suffered only “superficial (physical) traumas, but of course psychological traumas that will be enormous”.

Prosecutors announced a press conference for 730pm (local time) on Dec 3 to give updates on the investigation.

Three people “close to” Rajabpour-Miyandoab were being held in custody on Dec 3 afternoon, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile government leaders including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin were to hold a security meeting.

“We will not give in to terrorism,” Prime Minister Borne wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while President Emmanuel Macron offered his condolences to the family of the man killed.