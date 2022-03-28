Tensions surge between Azerbaijan and Armenia as Russia distracted by war

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - While Russia is embroiled in its invasion of Ukraine, surging tensions elsewhere in the Kremlin's backyard are threatening to reignite conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two Caucasus nations fought a 44-day war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that killed thousands in late 2020 until Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a cease-fire deal.

That agreement involved Russia sending 2,000 peacekeeping troops to monitor the truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, a largely Armenian-populated territory that's recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow has accused Azerbaijan of violating the truce accord by advancing forces into a village and surrounding heights inside the Russian monitoring zone, and of deploying Turkish-made drones against Armenian troops in the area.

The defence army of the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said three Armenian soldiers were killed and 14 wounded during March 24-25 clashes.

Azerbaijan initially denied breaching the truce agreement. But after Russia said Azerbaijani forces were pulling back following negotiations, the Defence Ministry in Baku responded in a statement that there were "no changes in our army's positions" in the area.

It accused Moscow of showing "disrespect" for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Russian peacekeeping troops should take "concrete measures" to halt the Azerbaijani incursion and ensure the withdrawal of troops, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday (March 28).

Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the growing confrontation in a phone call Friday.

With strong support from its ally Turkey, Azerbaijan took control of part of Nagorno-Karabakh during the 2020 war and also won back seven surrounding districts occupied by Armenians for nearly three decades.

Russian peacekeepers patrol the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, including a key road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some in Armenia fear the Kremlin may withdraw peacekeeping troops from the region to send them to reinforce the war effort in Ukraine.

Russian forces stationed in neighbouring Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia were redeployed to Ukraine earlier this month, according to local media reports.