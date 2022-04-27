Tensions surge after blasts in Moldova's breakaway region

CHISINAU • Moldovan President Maia Sandu said a series of attacks in the Russia-backed breakaway region of Transnistria yesterday were an attempt by factions within the territory to increase tensions, and the Kremlin voiced serious concern.

She spoke after Moldova's Security Council held an urgent meeting prompted by two blasts which damaged masts that broadcast Russian radio in the region, where the authorities said a military unit was also targeted.

The Moldovan authorities are sensitive to any sign of worsening security in Transnistria - also called Transdniestria - an unrecognised Moscow-backed sliver of land bordering south-western Ukraine, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"From the information we have at this moment, these escalation attempts stem from factions from within the Transdniestrian region who are pro-war forces and interested in destabilising the situation in the region," Ms Sandu told a news conference.

She said the security council had recommended improving the combat-readiness of security forces, increasing the number of patrols and checks near Moldova's border with the Moscow-backed region, and monitoring critical infrastructure more closely. Russia has had troops permanently based in Transnistria since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Kyiv fears the region could be used as a launch pad for new attacks on Ukraine.

Transnistria's Interior Ministry said: "In the early morning of April 26, two explosions occurred in the village of Maiac, Grigoriopol district: the first at 6.40 and the second at 7.05."

No residents were hurt, but two radio antennae that broadcast in Russian were knocked out, it added.

Separately, Transnistria's Security Council reported a "terrorist attack" on a military unit near the regional capital Tiraspol, Russia's TASS news agency reported. It gave no further details.

Last week, a senior Russian military official said the second phase of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine included a plan to take full control of southern Ukraine and improve its access to Transnistria. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that news of the attacks was cause for serious concern and that Moscow was following events closely.

Later yesterday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow wanted to avoid a scenario in which it had to intervene in Transnistria, the RIA news agency reported.

President Sandu described the situation as "complex and tense", but said she had no plans to hold direct talks about it with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yesterday's incidents followed a number of blasts on Monday that local television reported hit Transnistria's Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol.

