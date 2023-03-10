Tens of thousands rally in Georgia despite govt backtracking on controversial Bill

TBILISI - At least 30,000 protesters took to the streets of Georgia for a third day running on Thursday despite the ruling party’s promise to drop a controversial “foreign agent” Bill reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

Waving Georgian, Ukrainian and EU flags, protesters gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi, piling pressure on the government accused of flirting with the Kremlin and putting the Black Sea nation on an authoritarian path.

Georgian and Ukrainian anthems as well as the “Ode to Joy”, the European Union anthem, were performed at the rally. Protesters also shouted anti-government slogans, with some demonstrators calling on the government to resign.

“Our government is our sole obstacle to joining the EU, which is ready to give us (membership) candidacy,” mathematician Eka Kamkamidze, 39, told AFP.

Another protester, 30-year-old painter Mamuka Kiria, said: “Georgians are united in their will to join Europe and the government is isolated – from its people and internationally.”

The protesters wanted “early elections” to push the ruling Georgian Dream party out of power, he said.

‘First victory’

Tens of thousands took to the streets this week after lawmakers gave their initial backing to the “foreign agents” Bill. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Georgian police fired water cannon and tear gas at the demonstrators.

On Thursday morning, the Georgian Dream ruling party backtracked under pressure, announcing it would drop the Bill, but the opposition said it would stage more rallies.

On Thursday evening, President Salome Zurabishvili sent a message of support to the protesters in a televised address from New York.

“I want to congratulate society on its first victory. I am proud of the people who made their voices heard,” Ms Zurabishvili said.

“There is distrust towards the government as we pursue our European path.”