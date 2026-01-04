Tens of thousands in Berlin face days without power

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN - Tens of thousands of homes in Berlin will be without electricity until Jan 8 as authorities struggle to repair power cables seriously damaged in a suspected arson attack, officials said.

Some may also be without heating as the outage has affected local systems, at a time when the German capital is blanketed in snow and temperatures are hovering around freezing.

Emergency services were alerted early Jan 3 that several high-voltage cables on a bridge near a power plant had gone up in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but about 45,500 households and 2,200 businesses in districts in southwest Berlin were left without power, according to grid operator Stromnetz Berlin.

The extensive damage means that around 35,000 households will be without electricity until Jan 8 afternoon, Berlin authorities said in a statement. Power should be restored to other homes by early Jan 4.

“We are dealing with a particularly serious power outage affecting tens of thousands of households and businesses, including care facilities, hospitals, numerous social institutions, and companies,” said Franziska Giffey, Berlin senator for economic affairs.

The local district heating system – which transports heat around a pipe network in the area – is affected as it is powered by electricity.

Stromnetz Berlin warned that repair work “will take a very long time”, with media reports saying that cold weather was hindering efforts to lay new underground cables.

Police deployed about 160 officers to the site of the incident in the Lichterfelde area and said they were “investigating on suspicion of arson”.

They drove vans equipped with loudspeakers through the affected areas, urging residents to stay with friends or relatives elsewhere if possible, use mobile phones sparingly and ensure they have torches at hand.

Local train stations were impacted, with electronic information signs and ticket machines not working – although the trains were still running.

Giffey said Jan 3’s outage was worse than one in September, when tens of thousands were also left without power in Berlin after a blaze hit electricity pylons.

Police also suspected arson in that case, and an unnamed anarchist group claimed responsibility online for starting the blaze.

Germany has been on high alert for sabotage activities directed at its infrastructure, including from foreign actors such as Russia. AFP