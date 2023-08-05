Tens of thousands greet Pope Francis at Portugal’s famed Fatima shrine

FATIMA, Portugal – Tens of thousands of faithful cheered Pope Francis as he arrived on Saturday in Fatima, a globally revered shrine devoted to the Virgin Mary, during a major Catholic youth jamboree being held in Portugal.

The crowd, estimated by the authorities at 200,000, gathered in the vast square of the shrine of Fatima in central Portugal and applauded as the helicopter that brought the 86-year-old Pontiff from Lisbon flew overhead.

Pilgrims shrieked and waved as the Pope, wearing a white cassock, slowly drove past on his Popemobile.

He paused several times to have babies brought to him and kissed them on the head.

Pope Francis was set to recite the rosary with sick and disabled youth at the chapel built on the spot where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to three shepherd children in 1917, and deliver a speech.

Fatima draws millions of pilgrims from around the globe.

“It is important to be here to see this Pope who inspires peace and tolerance,” said Ms Marta Noronha, a 36-year-old doctor who came to Fatima with her parents and her brother.

Pope Francis would then return to Lisbon, where on Saturday evening he would lead a vigil at the waterfront Parque Tejo.

Church organisers expect a million faithful will attend the vigil at the park that has been built for the occasion on a former landfill site.

‘Delighted to be here’

Thousands of worshippers had already gathered in Fatima on Friday on the eve of the Pope’s arrival, many setting up folding chairs in the shrine’s vast square to mark their spot.

Worshippers roamed around the square, singing hymns, beating drums and waving national flags.

“I’m delighted to be here. We are really looking forward to seeing the Pope,” said Mr David Keating, a 41-year-old plumber who came from Britain with a group of youth.

Many pilgrims walk to the town and some complete the final stretch on their knees to demonstrate their devotion.

Others toss wax limbs or organs into a fire beside the chapel as they recite prayers for healing.