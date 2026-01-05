10 people convicted of online harassment of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ten people were found guilty of making malicious comments about Mrs Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality.

PARIS – A Paris court on Jan 5 found 10 people guilty of the cyberharassment of France’s First Lady, Mrs Brigitte Macron, for spreading false claims that she is a transgender woman who was born male, French media reported.

Mrs Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have faced repeated false claims in recent years, with some saying she was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the actual name of her older brother.

The 24-year age gap between the presidential couple has also been the subject of criticism and barbs, which they largely ignored for years, but have recently begun challenging in court.

The ruling on Jan 5 marks a victory for the Macrons as they pursue a separate high-profile US defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, who has also claimed Mrs Brigitte was born male.

The eight men and two women were found guilty of making malicious comments about Mrs Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, even equating her age difference with her husband to “paedophilia”.

They were handed sentences of up to eight months with suspended jail time, France Info reported.

Reuters could not immediately contact Mrs Brigitte Macron’s lawyer or lawyers of those convicted.

Speaking with TF1 on the night of Jan 4 , Mrs Brigitte Macron defended her fight against cyberbullies, hoping it would be an example to others.

She said the online attacks against her appeared endless, and included “people who broke into my tax website and modified my identity”.

She also lamented that her attackers ignored the strong evidence of her gender.

“A birth certificate is not nothing. It is a father or a mother who goes to declare their child, who says who he is or who she is,” she said.

“I want to help adolescents to fight against harassment, and if I do not set an example, it will be difficult.” REUTERS