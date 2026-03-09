Tehran threatens to confiscate property of overseas Iranians who back attacks on Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising on March 8 after a reported strike on the Shahran fuel tanks in Tehran, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

DUBAI – Iranians living abroad could have property confiscated and face other legal penalties if they express support for the US and Israel, the Iranian prosecutor-general’s office said on March 9 .

Some members of the Iranian diaspora who want political change in Tehran took to the streets of European and US cities to celebrate the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Iran on March 9 named Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to succeed as supreme leader.

"A warning has been issued to those Iranians living abroad who in different ways sympathise, support or cooperate with the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," the prosecutor-general’s office was quoted as saying by state media.

"They will be met with the confiscation of all their properties and other legal penalties in accordance with the law."

Newly established channels on Telegram have shared details of prominent Iranians living abroad who have posted comments critical of Iran’s clerical authorities and supportive of the US-Israeli military campaign that began on Feb 28.

Up to five million Iranians live abroad, the majority of them in the US and Western Europe, according to Iranian government data. Iranian media put their numbers closer to 10 million. REUTERS